Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.30. Sharp shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

Sharp Stock Down 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.