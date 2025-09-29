Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.20. Komatsu shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1,558,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

