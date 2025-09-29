Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,671. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.

