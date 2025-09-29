Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.00.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$18.94. 262,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.44. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.81.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

