V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.