dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Downgraded by ATB Capital to Tender

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE:DNTL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.87. 811,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,913. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

