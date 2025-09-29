European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Cormark

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.90 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.19.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
