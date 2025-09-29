Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

