Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 2055666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,241,000 after acquiring an additional 966,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,202,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,363,000 after acquiring an additional 588,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,870,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,405,000 after acquiring an additional 193,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,414,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,117,000 after buying an additional 554,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,145,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,685,000 after buying an additional 4,160,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

