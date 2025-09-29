Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Boosted by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.