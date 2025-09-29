Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 454 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Genesis Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

