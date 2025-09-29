SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) Insider Paul Wilson Sells 3,467,406 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wilson sold 3,467,406 shares of SiteMinder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.21, for a total value of A$24,999,997.26.
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.42.
SiteMinder Company Profile
