SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) Insider Paul Wilson Sells 3,467,406 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wilson sold 3,467,406 shares of SiteMinder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.21, for a total value of A$24,999,997.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.42.

SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia and internationally. The company’s online guest acquisition platform includes Channel Manager that allows customers to sell their rooms on all connected booking sites at a same time; Online Booking Engine, an online booking engine that allows customers to take direct reservations from guests through website, social media channels, and metasearch; Hotel Website Builder, an online tool that enables customers to create websites by leveraging pre-built templates and designs; Hotel Business Intelligence, a software that delivers data analytics and insights to help customers make decisions; Little Hotelier, a property management system for reservations, check-ins and check-outs, and guest information; SiteMinder Exchange, a hotel app store; and SiteMinder Multi-Property for deploying campaigns and distribution strategies, making decisions, and creating and configuring rate plans for hotel groups and chains.

