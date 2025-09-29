Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.