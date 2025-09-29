Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

