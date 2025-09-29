iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 106752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.