Promising Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – September 29th

Dogwood Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and United Therapeutics are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of products based on biological processes—such as pharmaceuticals, genetic therapies, and diagnostic tools. Investors in biotech stocks typically look for firms with promising drug pipelines or innovative technologies, understanding that potential breakthroughs can drive significant share-price gains but also carry higher regulatory and clinical-trial risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX)

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

