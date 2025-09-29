Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

