FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $854,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

