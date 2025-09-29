Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $441.12 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

