Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.67 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

