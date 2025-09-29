Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

