Elser Financial Planning Inc Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

