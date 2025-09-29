Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

