GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

INTU stock opened at $698.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $710.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.85. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

