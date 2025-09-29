iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IJH opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

