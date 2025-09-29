Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

