Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $851,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 114,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $331.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

