800 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $296.88 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

