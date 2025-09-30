LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 200,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

