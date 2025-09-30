Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5%
TTWO opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $261.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.
Insider Activity
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
