Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

