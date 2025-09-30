Metis (MTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $200.13

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,896.50 or 0.99917428 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,019.34 or 0.99141107 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00335129 BTC.
About Metis
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
