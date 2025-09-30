LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

