eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $345.15 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $345.15 million and $5.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113,276.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.00487549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000030 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,927,179,672,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,927,145,297,580 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC announced the start of a rebranding campaign that is set to coincide with the launch of a new project – eCash – aiming at redefining digital money. The Bitcoin ABC project officially changed its name to eCash and the token was renamed from BCHA to XEC on July 1 2021 at 12 PM UTC.As stated in the renewed website, eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project, which is led by Amaury Sechet, a former Facebook engineer and Bitcoin pioneer, who has had a significant impact on the development of Bitcoin and is the creator of Bitcoin Cash. Sechet parted ways with Roger Ver in 2020 and created Bitcoin ABC to realize Nakamoto’s original plan of building a cryptocurrency that might be as usable as cash.After dedicating over a year of work to the project, Amaury is relaunching Bitcoin ABC as eCash, which, to date, is the only project aiming to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. Realizing the vision of the US economist Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project, such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.