eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $345.15 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $345.15 million and $5.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113,276.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.00487549 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00020950 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000030 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,927,179,672,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,927,145,297,580 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
