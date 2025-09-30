Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.22, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

