2,678 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Purchased by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

