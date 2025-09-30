Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Lessened by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.