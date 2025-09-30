iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 9.4%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.