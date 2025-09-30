Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Intergroup Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of INTG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Intergroup has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Intergroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

