Asio Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $476.49 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

