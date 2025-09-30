Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,661 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.