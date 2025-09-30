First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.