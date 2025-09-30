Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $62,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after buying an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after buying an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.3%

BSX opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,214 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,957. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

