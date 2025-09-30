Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $169,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.27 and a 200 day moving average of $560.85. The firm has a market cap of $513.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

