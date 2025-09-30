Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is First United Bank & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

