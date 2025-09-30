Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 13,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.