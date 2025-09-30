iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

