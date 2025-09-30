Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.5% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $122,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.