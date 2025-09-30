First United Bank & Trust Has $1.41 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 111,652.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

