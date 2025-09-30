LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

